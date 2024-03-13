Jedward Called Louis Walsh An 'Evil Manipulator' On X Last Night During A Jepic Sound-Off

Eamonn M. McCormack via Getty Images

Louis Walsh, former X-Factor judge, has had plenty to say about everyone from ex-boss Simon Cowell to Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour on this season of Celebrity Big Bother.

But the gossip tables turned last night when former X-Factor contestants (and Louis Walsh’s mentees on the show) John and Edward Grimes shared their thoughts and opinions on the star.

On their official X (formerly Twitter) Jedward account, a post read: “Louis Walsh is an evil manipulator who forced us into an office to pay £70k+ to from our bank account to one of his own PR workers.”

“Girls aloud hate Louis! Jedward hate Louis! Ronan Keating hates Louis! All future acts should be made aware of what this VILE man is really like,” another X post from the pair read.



What else are they saying?

Here the Xs are in order:

