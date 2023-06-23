Jennifer Lopez And Jennifer Garner Agree On One Thing About Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner. Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner have something in common other than their first names ― and, well, finding the same man marriage-worthy at some point in their lives.

Ben Affleck’s current wife and his ex both expressed the same opinion of the Argo star in their respective Father’s Day posts. And although the posts have very different vibes, both women agreed that the Oscar winner is a great dad.

Garner, who shares three kids — Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11 — with her ex-husband, posted an Instagram photo with her own father and mother in church. But Garner gave a quick shoutout to the Air star in the caption.

“PS Shout out to BGA—no one loves their kids like you love ours, happy Father’s Day, Ben! X” she wrote.

“Daddy Appreciation Post... Happy Father’s Day Papa,” the Shotgun Wedding star wrote. “And Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing Papas out there!! We love you and appreciate you more than you will ever know.”

Lopez’s slideshow post about Affleck also included a video in which the Jenny From The Block singer praised her partner’s parenting skills.

“He’s an amazing dad,” Lopez said in the interview. “It brings tears to my eyes. Honestly, he’s the best dad I’ve ever seen.”

Lopez even admitted that Affleck “teaches me” how to interact with the children in their blended family.

“You can just tell that when he had his kids he read every book, and everything you could possibly learn about children,” Lopez gushed. “And he applies it, and he’s present.”

Lopez and Affleck, who married last year after rekindling a romance they shared in the early 2000s, do not share any biological children.