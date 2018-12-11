Pressure Grows On Jeremy Corbyn To Trigger Brexit No-Confidence Vote After Keir Starmer Warning

Labour has a tight window of opportunity to trigger a no-confidence motion in the government, Shadow Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer warned Jeremy Corbyn.

HuffPost UK has learned Starmer used a meeting of Corbyn’s top team on Tuesday to issue the leadership with the stark message they may only have until Christmas to make their move against Theresa May.

Several shadow cabinet sources confirmed the story after Jenny Chapman, shadow Brexit minister, was forced to backtrack on her threat in an LBC radio interview that her party’s would bid to remove the prime minister from power “will probably come before Santa does”.

Minutes later Chapman took to Twitter to say she had got “carried away” and that Labour would bring forward the motion “at the best opportunity”.