Jeremy Corbyn Claims Theresa May's Decision To Bomb Syria Is 'Policy Made Up By Twitter'

Jeremy Corbyn has claimed Theresa May’s decision to launch air strikes in Syria is “policy made up by Twitter”.

The Labour leader told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show he believed Parliament should have been given a vote on military intervention and that the prime minister had been too keen to “follow Donald Trump’s lead”.

“She could have recalled Parliament last week or she could have delayed until tomorrow when Parliament returns itself,” he said.

“There is precedent over previous interventions where Parliament has had a vote and what I think what we need in this country is something more robust, like a War Powers Act, so that governments do get held to account by Parliament for what they do in our name.”

He added: “It looked awfully to me that the PM was more interested in following Donald Trump’s lead than anything else. This is policy made up by Twitter - and we don’t want that.”

Corbyn, who voted against UK military attacks on ISIS in 2014, said he could only countenance intervention in Syria if there was “UN authority behind it” and that taking action on humanitarian grounds alone was a “legally debatable concept”.