Jeremy Corbyn Confirms He Will Stand As Independent Candidate At General Election

Jeremy Corbyn has announced he will stand as an independent candidate at the general election.

The former Labour leader is the longtime MP for Islington North but has been banned by the party from standing as its candidate.

In a statement on Friday morning, Corbyn said he would be “a voice for equality, democracy and peace”.

I am standing as an independent candidate for the people of Islington North.



As your MP, I will continue to be an independent voice for equality, democracy and peace.



Please join our campaign at https://t.co/dRySocs48C. Let's prove that when we come together, we can win. pic.twitter.com/rkyf5yakod — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) May 24, 2024

Labour has narrowed its choice of who to replace Corbyn as its candidate in the seat to two people.

Sem Moema, a member of the London Assembly, and Islington councillor Praful Nargund, will be picked by the party.

Corbyn became a Labour MP in 1983 but has been sitting as an independent since losing the whip in 2020.

He was kicked out of the parliamentary party after claiming anti-Semitism in Labour while he was leader had been “overstated” by his political opponents.

