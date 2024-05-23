Voter In Rishi Sunak Campaign Video Came 'Close' To 'Clobbering' The Prime Minister

Tory blunder sees slick election launch film feature man who made his views about the prime minister clear on Facebook. Conservative Party

Rishi Sunak’s election campaign has been hit by another blunder after he released a video featuring a voter who said he came “close” to hitting him.

The prime minister yesterday made the surprise announcement that the general election would be held on July 4.

Advertisement

A slick promotional video published on X by Sunak, showed him delivering the speech in Downing Street and meeting voters across the country.

This is what this election is all about 👇 pic.twitter.com/MgPIsPNUPA — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) May 23, 2024

One member of the public Sunak is pictured with is Josef Schindler, in Altrincham market, on January 6.

Schindler posted a photograph of him and the prime minister on Facebook at the time.

In the comments below the post, Schindler was told: “You do look like you’re going to clobber him.”

He reacted with a laughing emoji and replied simply: “close”.

Facebook

Advertisement

Sunak’s snap election campaign got off to a disastrous start after he was drenched by the rain as he made the announcement in Downing Street.

His speech was also disrupted by Labour Party anthem ‘Things Can Only Get Better’ being played by protesters nearby.

The shambolic opening to the campaign was headlined “things can only get wetter” by the even the Conservative supporting Daily Telegraph.

In an interview with BBC Radio 4′s Today programme, Sunak said he was the “first to admit that it was a bit wet”.

Sunak’s first campaign event yesterday evening was also overshadowed when security manhandled a Sky News presenter out of the building.