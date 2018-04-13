Jeremy Corbyn has accused the Government of “waiting for instructions” from Donald Trump on what to do over Syria.

The Labour leader said the US president was giving “contradictory signals” and called for a UN-led investigation into the suspected chemical attack in Douma, outside the capital of Damascus, which killed scores of people.

On Thursday, Theresa May won the backing of senior ministers on her ‘War Cabinet’ for action against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad as she and Trump agreed that the use of chemical weapons must not go unchallenged.

Ministers had agreed it was “highly likely” Assad was responsible for the attack on Saturday on the rebel-held town of Douma - which reportedly left dozens dead, including children. Assad, as well as his allies in Iran and Russia, deny they were behind the strike.

On Friday, Corbyn said: “Further UK military intervention in Syria’s appalling multi-sided war risks escalating an already devastating conflict.

“The Government appears to be waiting for instructions from President Donald Trump on how to proceed. But the US administration is giving alarmingly contradictory signals.