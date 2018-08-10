PA Wire/PA Images Labour leader has come under increasing pressure to tackle the anti semitism engulfing the party.

A former Scottish Labour leader has accused Jeremy Corbyn of being “arrogant” and “inept” in his handling of the row over anti-Semitism which has engulfed the party.

Jim Murphy has taken out a full page advert in the Glasgow edition of the Jewish Telegraph to offer an apology to British Jews and to accuse Corbyn of failing to do enough to throw anti-Semites out of his party.

The former Cabinet minister’s comments comes as Corbyn faced fresh criticism after footage emerged of him drawing comparisons between the Nazi occupation of wartime Europe and Israeli actions in the West Bank.

Murphy said that under Corbyn, Labour appeared to have “deliberately turned its back on British Jewry”.

“It’s as inexplicable as it is destructive,” he said.

“And when in a hole of its own making, rather than stopping digging, Labour’s leadership has asked for a bigger shovel.

“British Labour’s top team has shown itself to be intellectually arrogant, emotionally inept and politically maladroit.”