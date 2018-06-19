Jeremy Corbyn is a “friend” of Brexit, an anti-EU Labour MP has reassured eurosceptics.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s high-stakes vote in parliament over what role MPs have in the Brexit process, Graham Stringer said the Labour leader “has a lifetime of consistency of being opposed the EU”.

“I have no reason to believe that Jeremy privately has fundamentally changed his view,” Stringer said.

“In one sense we’ve got a friend in the leadership who is resisting the pressure that was put on him on his first day by Hilary Benn who went to see him and basically said ‘we are all leaving if you don’t agree to campaign for a ‘yes’ vote’.”

Stringer was speaking to a meeting of the eurosceptic Bruges Group in central London on Tuesday evening.

“When I voted against the Lisbon Treaty, Jeremy and John McDonnell were in the same lobby as Kate Hoey, Frank Field, and I,” he said.

The MP for Blackley and Broughton was one of a handful of Labour MPs who campaigned for ‘Leave’ at the referendum.