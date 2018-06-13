5 Labour MPs Quit Jeremy Corbyn's Top Team To Rebel On Brexit Vote

Labour suffered front bench resignations on Wednesday evening as MPs defied party orders to abstain on a plan to keep the UK in the EU’s Single Market after Brexit.

Crewe & Nantwich MP Laura Smith quit her job as Shadow Cabinet Office minister to vote against a Lords amendment to the EU Withdrawal Bill that would see the Government negotiate for the UK to be a member of the European Economic Area (EEA).

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn instructed his MPs to abstain on the vote, claiming the so-called ‘Norway-model’ “would not work for the UK”.

Some 89 MPs ignored his orders, with 74 voting for the EEA amendment, and 15 voting against.

As well as Smith, four more MPs quit Corbyn’s shadow government – Ged Killen, Ellie Reeves, Tonia Antoniazzi and Anna McMorrin – all of whom were junior shadow ministerial aides.

Unlike Smith, they all backed the UK joining the EEA.

The amendment – originally put forward by the Lords – was defeated 327 to 216.

An amendment put forward by Shadow Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer which demanded the Government should seek full access to the Single Market was also defeated by 322 to 240 – with some pro-EEA Labour MPs refusing to back that amendment as they believed it did not go far enough.