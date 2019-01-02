PA Wire/PA Images Jeremy Corbyn was at Kings Cross in London protesting against a rail fares rise when he was interviewed about Brexit

Jeremy Corbyn has refused to back a second Brexit referendum despite a poll saying almost three quarters of Labour members want one.

The party leader has come under renewed pressure to throw his weight behind a so-called “people’s vote” after a YouGov survey of more than 1,000 members found 72% support the move.

But speaking at an event in London, Corbyn insisted MPs must first vote on Theresa May’s deal with Brussels before Labour considers its next move.

The party’s policy, decided at a conference last year, is to keep a re-run of the vote on the table, but Corbyn stressed that “was very much after the votes have taken place” in Westminster.

He said: “We haven’t yet had a vote [on May’s deal] and I think the government really should be ashamed of itself.

“This vote has been delayed and delayed and delayed. It’s finally going to take place the second week of January. That is not acceptable, this vote should have taken place more than a month ago. This government is just trying to run down the clock and create a sense of fear between either no deal or May’s deal.”

He underlined Labour’s policy was to push ministers to seek a permanent customs union with the EU, adding: “What we will do is vote against having no deal, we’ll vote against Theresa May’s deal, at that point she should go back to Brussels and say this is not acceptable to Britain and renegotiate a customs union, form a customs union with the European Union to secure trade.”

Corbyn, who was a known Eurosceptic during his 36 years as a backbench MP, has previously said it is his priority to seek a general election and negotiate a new deal with Brussels.