Jeremy Hunt Taunts Corbyn As He Issues Ultimatum To Venezuela

Jeremy Hunt has taken a non-too-subtle swipe at the leader of the Labour Party as he announced the UK could recognise Juan Guaido as the interim president of crisis-ridden Venezuela.
The foreign secretary said in a series of tweets that it is “clear” that “current president Nicolas Maduro is not the legitimate leader of Venezuela”.
He added: “Juan Guaido is the right person to take Venezuela forward. If there are not fresh and fair elections announced within 8 days UK will recognise him as interim President to take forward the political process towards democracy.
“Time for a new start for the suffering ppl of Venezuela.”
Hunt then highlighted Jeremy Corbyn’s past support for Maduro, saying: “Wonder how proud Jeremy Corbyn is of ringing Nicolas Maduro on live TV to congratulate him on his victory?
“If Maduro’s policies result in 82% of population in poverty there is just the tiniest clue what Corbyn’s policies might do to Britain…”
Corbyn has often expressed support for the government previously led by Hugo Chavez, holding it up as an example of socialism at work.
In 2017 the Labour leader was criticised after he condemned violence on “all sides”, while praising Maduro for “improving the lives of many of the poorest people”.
Maduro has presided over skyrocketing inflation, a collapsing economy and widespread shortages of basic goods and 90 percent of the population live in poverty.
The average Venezuelan has lost 10.8kg in weight over the last year in what is sardonically referred to as “The Maduro Diet” – Maduro himself joked about it in a live TV broadcast in 2016.
Russia has been propping up Maduro with arms deliveries and loans Over the last decade, China has given Venezuela $65bn in loans, cash and investment. Venezuela owes more than $20bn despite sitting on the largest proven oil reserves in the world.
Nearly two million Venezuelans have fled the country since 2017.
Maduro has faced international condemnation for his efforts to assume nearly unlimited powers and the detention of leading Venezuelan opposition figures.
He was sworn in for a second term as president earlier this month despite widespread claims of vote-rigging in last year’s election, which was subject to a boycott by the opposition.
But Hunt might not want to get too cocky – although far from the dire situation faced in Venezuela, since the Tories came to power in 2010, austerity has decimated public services in the UK, caused an explosion in foodbank use and will push an estimated 1.5 million children into poverty by 2021.
Maduro under pressure
Hunt’s announcement marks a ratcheting-up of pressure on president Nicolas Maduro who faces international demands to give way to Guaido, who is head of the South American country’s national assembly.
Speaking ahead of a UN meeting to discuss the situation in the South American state, Foreign Office Minister Sir Alan Duncan said: “The UK has been concerned about Venezuela for a long, long time.
“And I’m glad that today we can actually all get together and make our message clear to the world about what now needs to happen in Venezuela.”
Guaido declared himself acting president in the capital Caracas on Wednesday amid mass protests against Maduro, whose time in office has been marked by economic collapse, hyperinflation and shortages of many basic items.
Venezuelans are heading into uncharted political waters with the young leader of a newly united and combative opposition claiming to hold the presidency.
Guaido was sworn in and declared himself the acting president in the capital Caracas on Wednesday amid mass protests against Maduro,
At least seven protesters were reported to have been killed in the escalating confrontation.
Yesterday three Venezuelan lawyers asked the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights to grant precautionary measures to protect Guaido, his wife and his daughter.
The request argues that the measure is needed to safeguard the life, personal integrity and personal freedom of Guaido and his immediate family.
The human rights body of the Organisation of American States has the authority to grant precautionary measures as a way to request states protection for persons at urgent and grave risk of suffering irreparable harm.
Meanwhile, Mexico and Uruguay are urging all parties involved in Venezuela’s crisis, both inside and outside the South American country, to try to reduce tensions and prevent an escalation of violence.
Uruguay’s foreign ministry released a statement on Wednesday saying the two countries are proposing a “new process of inclusive and credible negotiations with full respect for the rule of law and human rights” to resolve the dispute peacefully.