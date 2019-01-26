Jeremy Hunt Taunts Corbyn As He Issues Ultimatum To Venezuela

Jeremy Hunt has taken a non-too-subtle swipe at the leader of the Labour Party as he announced the UK could recognise Juan Guaido as the interim president of crisis-ridden Venezuela. The foreign secretary said in a series of tweets that it is “clear” that “current president Nicolas Maduro is not the legitimate leader of Venezuela”. He added: “Juan Guaido is the right person to take Venezuela forward. If there are not fresh and fair elections announced within 8 days UK will recognise him as interim President to take forward the political process towards democracy. “Time for a new start for the suffering ppl of Venezuela.” Hunt then highlighted Jeremy Corbyn’s past support for Maduro, saying: “Wonder how proud Jeremy Corbyn is of ringing Nicolas Maduro on live TV to congratulate him on his victory? “If Maduro’s policies result in 82% of population in poverty there is just the tiniest clue what Corbyn’s policies might do to Britain…”

Carlos Barria / Reuters Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido gestures as he arrives for a news conference in Caracas, Venezuela on Friday.

Maduro has faced international condemnation for his efforts to assume nearly unlimited powers and the detention of leading Venezuelan opposition figures. He was sworn in for a second term as president earlier this month despite widespread claims of vote-rigging in last year’s election, which was subject to a boycott by the opposition. But Hunt might not want to get too cocky – although far from the dire situation faced in Venezuela, since the Tories came to power in 2010, austerity has decimated public services in the UK, caused an explosion in foodbank use and will push an estimated 1.5 million children into poverty by 2021. Maduro under pressure Hunt’s announcement marks a ratcheting-up of pressure on president Nicolas Maduro who faces international demands to give way to Guaido, who is head of the South American country’s national assembly. Speaking ahead of a UN meeting to discuss the situation in the South American state, Foreign Office Minister Sir Alan Duncan said: “The UK has been concerned about Venezuela for a long, long time. “And I’m glad that today we can actually all get together and make our message clear to the world about what now needs to happen in Venezuela.”

ASSOCIATED PRESS Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro holds up his fists during a press conference at Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas on Friday.