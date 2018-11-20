Channel 5’s ‘Jeremy Vine’ is to face an investigation from Ofcom, after a caller dropped the c-bomb during a recent phone-in.

Last month, Anne Diamond was filling in for regular host Jeremy Vine when one viewer phoned in and branded her a “fat c***” live on the air, prompting some to complain to Ofcom as the slur aired uncensored in the middle of the morning.

In a statement, the media regulator has now said they will be taking the matter further and “investigating whether this programme broke our rules on offensive language”.