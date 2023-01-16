We've Spotted This Big Saving On Instagram's Fave Vitamin Brand

JSHealth JSHealth founder Jessica Sepel

JSHealth has filled our Instagram feeds for many months now, with celebrities and influencers going crazy over its wellbeing and beauty supplements, especially the brand’s hair and energy formulas. The likes of TV presenter Rochelle Humes, Made in Chelsea star Millie Mackintosh and model Emma Louise Connelly are some of its biggest cheerleaders – and we have taken the bait.

Founded by clinical nutritionist Jessica Sepel, JHHealth is known for its vitamins, supplements and skincare essentials, formulated to target a range of wellbeing concerns, from bloating and PMS symptoms to skin health, energy levels and the side effects of menopause.

JSHealth has a whopping 72 products in its collection, which includes bundles – and currently the whole lot is on sale.

Want to know more? Throughout January, JSHealth is offering customers 20% off a subscription for their first month – and 15% off their subscription every month after.

It’s super simple to claim this saving – there’s isn’t even a discount code you need. All you have to do is sign up for a subscription, and the saving will automatically be applied.

Subscribers will receive the huge discount on their total subscription, as well as exclusive gifts in the future – free app access for the duration of the subscription, keeping you in the loop of all the latest deals and drops.

JSHealth promises noticeable changes in your skin, stress and energy levels even after one month, and while it recommends longer use, customers can pause or cancel their subscription at any time.

Admittedly, it can be overwhelming to know which supplement to choose, and, truthfully, only you know the answer – it’s your body, your needs.

To pick just two: the Hair and Energy supplement is the brand’s bestselling haircare supplement. This contains types of kelp, as well as zinc, which targets hair growth and health, as well as skin and nail strength, while working to support the thyroid gland, metabolism, and boost your energy levels. And the Detox and Debloat is a vegan, gluten free and GMO-free formulation of herbs, fennel seed, milk thistle and turmeric, which claims to aid digestion.

But there are plenty of other formulas to snap up while the discount lasts, aiming to target everything from anxiety and stress to skin and libido, as well as a range of probiotics.

JSHealth also has its own skincare range, which includes beauty tools such as the popular Gua Sha stone to help with lymphatic drainage and puffiness in the face, as well as cleansers and moisturisers. You can also get your hands on curated bundles, for your or as gifts.

Supplements are available in 30, 60 or 120 capsules per bottle and prices start as low as £14.99, up to £180.99 for the Complete Vitamin Hair and Skin Bundle.