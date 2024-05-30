LOADING ERROR LOADING

Jill Biden spelled out the stark choice facing voters in the 2024 presidential election.

On Wednesday’s broadcast of ABC’s The View, co-host Joy Behar asked the first lady what Democrats have to do to get across that her husband US President Joe Biden is “competent, alert and doing the job and it’s not about his age.”

“The other one,” Behar said, referring to presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, “is doddery, doesn’t remember anything and can’t put a sentence together, and has brain farts in the middle of a paragraph, and they go after Joe.”

Jill Biden argued that this election isn’t about age, despite the attempts of some conservative figures ― including Trump himself ― to portray Biden as in cognitive decline.

Biden will be 81 and Trump will be 78 when the November election takes place, she pointed out, saying: “They’re basically the same age.”

“This election is about character,” she added.

“You have two choices,” she continued. “You have my husband Joe, who you all know, who has integrity, he’s strong, he’s steady, he’s a leader, he’s smart, he’s energetic.”

Then, in one word, FLOTUS summed up Trump.

“Or you have chaos,” she said, drawing applause from the audience.

“Yes, you have chaos,” she repeated.

Watch the full exchange here: