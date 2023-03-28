PoliticsDonald Trumpdonald trump jrJimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon Jabs Donald Trump Jr With A Teleprompter Zinger

The "Tonight Show" host mockingly imagined the assistance that Donald Trump received during his 2024 campaign rally in Waco, Texas.
“The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon on Monday imagined how Donald Trump’s staff tried to keep the former president on message during his weekend campaign rally in Waco, Texas.

Parody footage showed Trump being assisted by images on a teleprompter, one of which mocked his eldest son Donald Trump Jr as a “tool.”

Fallon also came up with a new nickname for Trump and allies representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican for Georgia), rock musician Ted Nugent and MyPillow founder Mike Lindell.

Watch the video:

