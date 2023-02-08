Republican Congresswoman Becomes Meme Of The Night For All The Wrong Reasons

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican, Georgia) didn’t seem to win many friends on either side of the aisle with her antics during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

Even House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (Republican, California), usually an ally of the conspiracy theorist lawmaker, appeared to shush her several times during the address before Congress.

But she did win something else: She easily became the leading meme of the evening.

Earlier on, she turned up with a white balloon that was ripe for photo editing and Pennywise comparisons. And once inside, she was decked out in a white fur coat that drew comparisons to both Cruella de Vil from Disney’s Dalmatians franchise and the White Witch from the Narnia tales.

Her critics on Twitter were on the case:

Santos! Bring me the puppies! https://t.co/DiEGlInOUy — Pete Strzok (@petestrzok) February 8, 2023

"You have given me Narnia forever! You have lost your own life and you have not saved his. In that knowledge, Aslan, despair and die." https://t.co/nw0xDlAxZU — Mary Pezzulo (@mary_pezzulo) February 8, 2023

Marjorie Taylor Greene's coat is made from the dogs George Santos said he was rescuing pic.twitter.com/tEChxbHkDM — Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) February 8, 2023

Pathetic on every level. pic.twitter.com/kafBJNvpfL — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) February 8, 2023

“Kill the puppies! Harvest their fur!” https://t.co/a0heeqgmUB — Stacy D VanDeveer (@StacyDVanDeveer) February 8, 2023

MTG, dressed as Cruella de Vil, yelling at the president for suggesting billionaires pay their fair share in taxes. pic.twitter.com/1bU4ok9mfU — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) February 8, 2023

Much rather have drag queens around my kids then these braying maniacs. pic.twitter.com/gI0iejFwaK — L O L G O P (@LOLGOP) February 8, 2023

Me on my fourth martini when Beyoncé lost Song of the Year: pic.twitter.com/11OhpnGHUM — Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) February 8, 2023

My fellow Republicans… you really want this as a role model for your kids? Do you really think the next generation will want to be part of this? I don’t pic.twitter.com/oXIQpJJqhH — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) February 8, 2023

“I’m the Kennesaw Truckarama spokesmodel, and I demand to speak to the manager.” https://t.co/5ilboObqn0 — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) February 8, 2023

Joe, Help! Someone stole my prop balloon! https://t.co/KNfj1lGxCD — Skeptics Bible Project Podcast (@skepticsproject) February 8, 2023

This is why dress code matters. You get bipartisan members of Congress looking like the goddamn hunger games on the floor pic.twitter.com/UT5cu1lqo1 — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) February 8, 2023

“It was the Jewish space laser!!!!!!” https://t.co/YyqGytsWBZ — 𝔼𝕝𝕝𝕚𝕠𝕥 𝕄𝕒𝕝𝕚𝕟 (@ElliotMalin) February 8, 2023