Jimmy Kimmel Exposes Real Reason For Trump's Most 'Shameless' Move Yet

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday night tore into Donald Trump for pushing Lara Trump as co-chair of the Republican National Committee, which would put her in charge of the organisation’s money.

She’s vowed to spend it all on the campaign, but Kimmel isn’t convinced.

“Making your daughter-in-law chairperson of the RNC, even for him it’s shameless,” Kimmel said. “He’s trying to turn the Republican Party into a family business because his other family business is about to get shut down by the state of New York.”

Advertisement

A judge in New York is expected to deliver his verdict in the former president’s ciivl fraud case, which could cost him as much as $370 million and strip him of his ability to do business in the state.

“In case you’re wondering what Lara Trump’s credentials are, she has a degree from a culinary school, she once worked as a personal trainer, she was a producer on ‘Inside Edition,’ she hosted something called ‘Real News Update’ from 2017-2020, and she married Eric Trump,” he said. “The last time Trump endorsed a blonde this unqualified for office was when he endorsed himself.”