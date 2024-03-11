Jimmy Kimmel Puts Bradley Cooper On The Spot About His Go-To Awards Date

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Jimmy Kimmel took aim at Bradley Cooper’s very familiar date at the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday: his mom, Gloria Campano.

The late night host shouted out Cooper and his mom in his monologue, asking the duo, “Hi, Mrs. Cooper. How are you, you doing good?”

“Bradley brings his mother to every award show, right?” Kimmel said. “Last year at the Oscars, and the Tonys and the Soul Train Awards, et cetera...”

“It’s very sweet, but I guess the question is ― how many times can one bring his mom as his date before he is actually dating his mom?” Kimmel quipped, as Campano threw her head back in laughter, and Cooper joined in.

Kimmel then asked, “Are you working on a movie about Freud right now and not telling us?”

Cooper and his mother, Gloria Campano, clearly loved Kimmel's roasting. ABC

It was thought that Cooper and his rumoured flame, Gigi Hadid would make things red carpet official at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood this weekend.

Cooper and Hadid were first linked in October 2023 and have been routinely spotted out and about together in New York City, where the actor and the supermodel both have residences.

Maestro, which Cooper directed, co-wrote and starred in, was nominated for seven Oscars at the awards show, including Best Picture, Actor in a Leading Role, Actress in a Leading Role, Writing (Original Screenplay), Makeup and Hairstyling, Sound and Cinematography.

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are seen on Feb. 27 in New York City. Gotham via Getty Images

Cooper called the number of nominations “very surreal” in a candid interview with Deadline.

“I mean just first of all, it is the year itself, to be included in a year where there’s just such incredible films,” he said.

“And for all the work that everybody put in, for many of us to be acknowledged, you know... it’s like very surreal,” he added, laughing.