Jimmy Kimmel Spots Most Revealing Moment Of Trump's Iowa Victory Speech

The late-night host called this proof the former president has "no self-awareness."
Ed Mazza
Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday sarcastically called Donald Trump “a gracious winner” after the former US president’s victory in the Iowa caucuses earlier this week.

Trump called the caucuses a “personal chance to score the ultimate victory over all of the liars, cheaters, thugs, perverts, frauds, crooks, freaks, creeps, and other quite nice people.”

“It’s like he’s reading his own LinkedIn resume,” Kimmel cracked. “I mean, seriously: No self-awareness whatsoever.”

Then Kimmel replayed the clip, pausing the video at each word to double check and confirm.

Check it out in his Tuesday night monologue:

