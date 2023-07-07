Joe Biden Gets Big Laughs With Marjorie Taylor Greene Name-Check

President Joe Biden got some big laughs on Thursday just by mentioning a Republican lawmaker’s name.

Speaking at an event in South Carolina, Biden touted the success of his economic agenda ― and then dropped a quick reference to conspiracy theorist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

“Since I took office, we’ve seen over 60 domestic manufacturing announcements, all across the solar supply chain,” he boasted. “One of the biggest is in Dalton, Georgia. You may find it hard to believe, but that’s Marjorie Taylor Greene’s district.”

The crowd laughed.

“I’ll be there for the groundbreaking,” Biden said with a smirk:

President Biden: “Since I took office, we’ve seen over 60 domestic manufacturing announcements … One of the biggest is in Georgia. You may find it hard to believe, but that’s Marjorie Taylor Greene’s district. I’ll be there for the groundbreaking.” pic.twitter.com/bh0rsMH382 — The Recount (@therecount) July 6, 2023

Biden has used her name for laughs more than once.

Earlier this year, for example, he mentioned her name, then paused and made the sign of the cross.