Joe Biden Tees Off On Trump With A Most Backhanded 'Congratulations'

US President Joe Biden trolled Donald Trump on Sunday by offering his campaign rival some less-than-sincere congratulations.
Trump bragged of winning both the club championship trophy and the senior club championship trophy at the Trump International Golf Club in Florida.
Biden tweeted from his personal account that it was “quite the accomplishment” for the former president to win a pair of trophies from his own club:
Biden, who once rarely mentioned Trump at all, has grown increasingly snarky with his presidential rival.
Last week, he joked about Trump’s financial struggles after the former president said he couldn’t pay the $464 million (£368 million) bond from his fraud case.
“Just the other day a defeated-looking man came up to me and said, ‘Mr President, I have crushing debt, and I’m completely wiped out,’” Biden said at a fundraiser. “And I had to look at him and say, ‘Donald, I’m sorry. I can’t help you.’”
Over the weekend, Biden mocked Trump’s advice during the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Remember when he said inject bleach?” Biden reportedly asked at a campaign event. “I think he must’ve done it.”
The tweet mocking Trump’s golf trophies caused “Dark Brandon” to trend on X with messages of support for the president: