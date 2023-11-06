Joe Lycett Has Amazing Response As Suella Braverman Faces Backlash Over Rough Sleepers Comments

Joe Lycett Joe Maher via Getty Images

Joe Lycett took the opportunity to use Suella Braverman’s suggestion that homelessness is a “lifestyle choice” to do some good.

On Saturday, the home secretary sparked a widespread backlash when she announced plans to stop charities from giving tents to rough sleepers, and claimed that many people using tents for shelter are doing so “as a lifestyle choice”.

That evening, comedian Joe shared his take on the matter, issuing a public response to his “old friend” Suella Braverman.

Suella Braverman

“I always thought lifestyle choices were things such as cargo pants, fishing and decorating your bathroom with a bowl of potpourri,” he wrote on Instagram.

The Got Your Back host then revealed that while there he was already a spotlight on the issue, he was aiming to raise £50,000 for the homeless charity Crisis UK.

Joe being Joe, though, he did this by using an image of potpourri he’d sourced from Google. Of course.

On Sunday afternoon, Joe shared his excitement that his campaign had already reached £20,000.

At the time of writing, the total stands at £37,000, more than halfway to Joe’s goal of £50K.

We’re over £20k in just over half a day. Give what you can to support the potpourri. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/cOoK7TKokQ — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) November 5, 2023

In recent history, Joe has repeatedly made headlines with his takedowns of the current Conservative government, which he’s often done while donning a “incredibly right-wing” persona.

Last month, he addressed Braverman once again, after she faced criticism over comments she made about LGBTQ+ migrants.

