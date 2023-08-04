Joe Pasquale Says He ‘Nearly Died’ After Falling On A Moose Antler

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 24: Joe Pasquale attends the Good Morning Britain Health Star Awards at the Rosewood Hotel on April 24, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Joe Pasquale was taken to hospital and “nearly died” after a freak accident saw him stab himself with a moose antler.

The I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Winner suffered the injury while he was clearing up after his stand-up show in Skegness earlier this week.

The comedian’s show features a number of props including the antlers.

During a new podcast appearance, Joe explained how he took a tumble and narrowly avoided stabbing himself in the stomach.

Describing how he “nearly died,” the comedian said on Kate Thornton’s White Wine Question Time podcast that when he fell, the antler was about to go into his torso.

“I was going to impale myself on eight moose points right in my belly,” he said. “Seriously, I was going to die.

“I am 62, but I am quite nimble for a bloke of my age. So I had one leg on the ground, the other one’s hanging out there to the right hand side, and I managed to push myself over.

“My torso went over the top of the moose head.”

“And as I came down on the moose’s head, on its prongs, it only got me in the back of the leg. It really hurt, but I thought ‘that’s okay’.”

Unfortunately when Joe went to see his tour manager, it soon transpired that his leg wasn’t in good shape.

He continued: “I pulled my trousers down to show him and he nearly went white, he nearly fainted. He went ‘Oh my god, you need a medic’.”

“This medic comes round and goes ‘What have you done?’

“I pulled my trousers down again and he went ‘Oh my God, you need to go to hospital. I can’t do that. You’ll have to get it sewn up. It’s a great big hole in your leg’.

“I said ‘How big?’ He said ‘Too big for me’.”

Joe then went to hospital where he had seven stitches.

“I’ve got a great big hole in the back of my leg, but if I’d gone straight down on my belly I’d be dead,” he said.

Joe Pasquale took part in Dancing On Ice in 2014 Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Joe rose to fame in the 1990s and has made appearances on TV shows including I’m A Celeb, which he won in 2004.

Not all of his forays into reality TV have been as smooth-running, though. In 2017, he clashed with Gemma Collins after they both appeared on Sugar Free Farm.

Joe claimed The GC had ‘cheated’ with late-night snack sessions while living on the sugar-free retreat but the TOWIE star hit back, saying the series would have been “YAWNSVILLE” without her.