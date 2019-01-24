‘Strictly Come Dancing’ star Dianne Buswell has lifted the lid on her romance with Joe Sugg, after getting together with her partner late last year.
After months of rumours about a possible relationship, Joe and Dianne confirmed they were more than friends just hours after last year’s final.
The pair are now taking part in the ‘Strictly’ live tour and revealing what it’s been like on the road together, Dianne told OK!: “We just get on so well. I never ever thought it would happen.”
“It’s been absolutely amazing,” she continued. “I’m really happy.
“It’s been great so far. The dancing is still exactly the same, and I’m still boss and get away with anything.
“But it’s been great, and it’s great to have him there and it’s just a really nice environment.”
When the 2018 series of ‘Strictly’ came to an end, Dianne and Joe headed off to the countryside for a well-earned break, where they were joined by Joe’s sister, Zoella, and her boyfriend, Alfie Deyes.
The ‘Strictly’ live tour kicked off in Birmingham earlier this month but Dianne and Joe didn’t exactly have the smoothest of starts, as they took a tumble during the first show.
The pair were quick-stepping to the Arctic Monkey’s ‘I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor’ at the NEC Arena when YouTuber Joe lost his footing while going backwards, subsequently pulling Dianne down with him.