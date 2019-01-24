‘Strictly Come Dancing’ star Dianne Buswell has lifted the lid on her romance with Joe Sugg, after getting together with her partner late last year. After months of rumours about a possible relationship, Joe and Dianne confirmed they were more than friends just hours after last year’s final.

Katja Ogrin via Getty Images Dianne and Joe

The pair are now taking part in the ‘Strictly’ live tour and revealing what it’s been like on the road together, Dianne told OK!: “We just get on so well. I never ever thought it would happen.” “It’s been absolutely amazing,” she continued. “I’m really happy. “It’s been great so far. The dancing is still exactly the same, and I’m still boss and get away with anything. “But it’s been great, and it’s great to have him there and it’s just a really nice environment.”

Rex/Sutterstock Dianne attended the NTAs without her boyfriend