Strictly Come Dancing's Joe Sugg And Dianne Buswell Suffer Spectacular Fall During Live Tour

The ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ live tour didn’t exactly get off to the best of starts for Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell on Friday.
The pair suffered a spectacular fall during the touring show’s opening night in Birmingham.
Fans caught on camera the moment they crashed to the floor after Joe tripped while performing a Quickstep to the Arctic Monkey’s ‘I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor’ at the NEC Arena.
The YouTuber lost his footing while going backward, subsequently pulling professional partner and real-life girlfriend Dianne down with him.
But like a pair of pros, they quickly dusted themselves down and jumped up to finish the routine.
Joe later made light of the fall on social media, tweeting “Oops” alongside a laughing emoji.
He added: “We’re all good btw! Just got caught up in the rock n roll of it all.
“P.s. if you don’t know what I’m on about you need to come see this tour!”
Joe and Dianne reached the ‘Strictly’ final last month, but lost out on lifting the glitterball trophy to eventual winner Stacey Dooley and her partner Kevin Clifton.
The day after the final, Joe confirmed rumours that he and Dianne’s relationship had turned romantic during their time on the show.
They later headed on a romantic break together before Christmas, alongside Joe’s sister and fellow YouTuber Zoella, and her boyfriend Alfie Deyes.