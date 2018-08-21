A man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after a mother and daughter were attacked with a hammer in south-east London on Sunday.
Joe Xuereb, 27, was charged with the serious assault on Ania Gos, 30, and her mother, 64, in Adderley Gardens, New Eltham.
He is due to appear in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.
Officers were called at 12.10pm to find two women suffering from devastating injuries “consistent with a violent assault”, Scotland Yard said.
They were taken to south London hospitals where they remain in a critical condition.
A hammer was recovered from the scene which was “believed to have been used in the assault”, a police spokesman said.
Xuereb, of Greenwich, was arrested on Sunday after a media appeal.
On Monday, Gos’s employer S&P Global said colleagues were “extremely shocked and saddened” by the “senseless” attack.
Her mother was visiting from Poland when she was attacked, neighbours said.