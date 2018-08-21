Met Police Joe Xuereb has been charged with attempted murder.

A man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after a mother and daughter were attacked with a hammer in south-east London on Sunday.

Joe Xuereb, 27, was charged with the serious assault on Ania Gos, 30, and her mother, 64, in Adderley Gardens, New Eltham.

He is due to appear in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Officers were called at 12.10pm to find two women suffering from devastating injuries “consistent with a violent assault”, Scotland Yard said.

They were taken to south London hospitals where they remain in a critical condition.