John Barnes doubled down on his defence of Liam Neeson in the wake of the actor’s comments about deliberately walking the streets hoping to “kill” a black man after a friend of his was sexually assaulted.

Speaking on BBC Question Time on Thursday, the ex-Liverpool FC star said society must have “open and honest conversations” about “subconscious bias”, claiming everyone discriminates and does not admit it for fear of being called racist.

Barnes, who previously defended Neeson amid accusations of prejudice, drew a link between media influence and the impressions that people form of minority ethnic groups within society.

“You read the newspapers everyday and you hear about Muslim terrorists, Nigerian gangs and that gives you a negative impression, not just of terrorists and of conmen and gangs, but also Nigerians and Muslims,” he said.

“This is the influence that society has on us and we can’t help the way we’ve been brought up,” he added, telling his fellow panellists it was important to “have the conversation, rather than as soon as we mention anything say ‘you’re racist, you discriminate – but we don’t’.”

“I have to give him [Neeson] credit because, as much as we all want to say we view people as equal we don’t, and we have to admit it,” Barnes told the audience.

“We are influenced by our environment and the environment he came from, albeit from a Catholic and Protestant point of view, is ‘whoever the enemy is, we have to kill (the enemy)’. The enemy at that particular time happened to be black.”