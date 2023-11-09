John Lewis Embraces The Chaotic Side Of Christmas In Heartwarming New Festive Ad

John Lewis has unveiled its annual Christmas advert John Lewis

In the last decade, the unveiling of the John Lewis Christmas advert has become an annual festive tradition in itself.

And while the retailer has served up plenty of heartwarming and cosy moments in past memorable campaigns, this year’s offering is all about turning tradition on its head.

Unveiled on Thursday morning, John Lewis’ new advert introduces us to another of the brand’s unlikely friendships between Alfie, a young boy, and Snapper, his Venus fly trap.

At the beginning of the clip, Alfie attempts to grow a “perfect Christmas tree” for his family, only to wind up with Snapper instead.

Over the course of the clip – which is accompanied by an original song performed by legendary tenor Andrea Bocelli – Snapper grows too big for the family’s living room, and is eventually cast outside in the garden (yep, don’t worry, there’s still a moment that’s going to make you cry amid the chaos of it all).

However, when Alfie and his family learn to embrace Snapper and his unique approach to the festive season, they wind up with a new Christmas tradition (and, indeed, a whole load of presents).

As John Lewis’ customer director Charlotte Lock puts it: “We are a nation that loves the traditions of Christmas – from classic traditions like pantos and putting up the tree to evolving new ones like crafting our own presents and Zoom get-togethers. Many of us have our own unique festive traditions and that makes them even more special.

“The film celebrates themes of family and evolving traditions and shows that a ‘perfect’ Christmas is finding joy together with loved ones, whatever your traditions.”

And, of course, if you’re particularly taken with Snapper, John Lewis is also selling a plush version, as well as children’s books, toys and sleepwear for the whole family inspired by the new ad campaign.

