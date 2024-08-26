John Cena Says Filming Sex Scenes Is ‘The Worst’, But This 1 Moment Was Even More ‘Embarrassing’

John Cena via Associated Press

John Cena might have let it all hang out with his skin-baring shenanigans at the Oscars earlier this year, but he revealed this week that he’s not a huge fan of being au naturel onscreen.

While appearing on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, the Jackpot star admitted he finds filming sex scenes in movies to be “the worst”.

“Right now, you guys at home think it’s just us. No, there’s a whole fucking world back here,” he said, gesturing to the podcast’s off-camera crew.

“This is a great production, nonetheless. But dude, man, catering was right there, and the sound tent was right there.”

John went on to recall a particularly awkward onscreen experience.

The WWE personality co-starred alongside Amy Schumer in the 2015 romantic comedy Trainwreck. At one point his and the comedian’s characters attempt to share an intimate moment, before he completely spoils the moment with his cringe-worthy dirty talk.

“Amy is an angel, she made the environment so comfortable, and then when I got the part, eventually they were like, ‘Yeah, it’s a sex scene. We want you to do elaborate and crazy stunt sex, and all those lines you had? We’re probably not going to use them, we’re just going to do this stunt sex scene’.” he recalled.

“There are so many people you need to make a movie. There is nothing intimate about it. Nothing. So it’s real embarrassing, and on top of that, to do a comedic sex scene when you’re making fun of yourself?” he went on. “They were literally like, ’Try to have the most awkward sex you possibly can’.”

“With an audience watching that, it’s different,” he added. “I don’t want to say it sucks. It’s just different than you all think it is.”

The then asked the Peacemaker leading man which was worse, his Oscars stunt or sex scenes.

(In case you missed it, John made headlines after he appeared to be totally nude while presenting an award onstage at the Oscars in March.)

John then vehemently responded: “The Oscars.”

John Cena on stage at the Oscars in March via Associated Press

“I walk out in front of a room of my peers — many of which I’ve never met because I haven’t worked my way up to meet [them],” he said.

