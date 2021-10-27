Small Brewer Anger As Johnson And Sunak Pose With Beer Kegs Excluded From Tax Cut

Dan Kitwood via PA Wire/PA Images Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak during a visit to Fourpure Brewery in Bermondsey, London, holding 30 litre kegs. The new policy only applies to containers of 40 litres-plus.

The government is facing a backlash over its budget plans to offer a 3p-a-pint cut in beer duty as small craft brewers fear they will not qualify.

Rishi Sunak on Wednesday said that rates for draught beer and cider will be cut by 5%, taking 3p off a pint in a pub, in a policy he dubbed “draught relief”.

But the proposal – part of a huge overhaul of the UK’s alcohol duty system – faced criticism for only being offered to breweries using containers of more than 40 litres. Industry figures said the move will make little difference to micro-breweries that typically use 30 litre kegs.

What’s more, the chancellor and Boris Johnson took part in a photo-op where the pair were pictured hauling 30 litre kegs around a south London brewery.

The botch was spotted by a BBC reporter – and the Campaign for Pubs seized on what it described as “direct discrimination against UK small brewers”.