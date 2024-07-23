Lady Gaga And Joaquin Phoenix Are Ready To 'Give The People What They Want' In Exciting New Joker Trailer

Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix as seen in the trailer for Joker: Folie À Deux Warner Bros

A new trailer for the upcoming Joker sequel Folie À Deux has landed, offering fans more of a glimpse at what Lady Gaga will be bringing to her take on the Harley Quinn character.

The new clip also teases the origins of Joker and Harley Quinn’s twisted love story, with Joaquin Phoenix reprising his Oscar-winning role from the 2019 original in the new sequel.

Following the events of the first Joker film, the two characters meet while they’re patients at the Arkham Asylum, sharing what appears to be their first kiss during a riot at the institution.

Gaga and Joaquin share a kiss in one scene of Folie À Deux Warner Bros

As the trailer becomes more surreal, Joker and Harley Quinn appear to become the stars of their own Sonny and Cher-esque variety show, with Joaquin’s iconic DC villain complaining: “I’ve got the sneaking suspicion that we’re not giving the people what they want.”

“It’s OK, baby,” Gaga’s character replies. “Let’s give the people what they want.”

What follows is a montage that includes chaos, destruction, violence and – in good news for those excited at the prospect that Folie À Deux might be some class of musical – dance numbers.

It looks like we're getting the musical numbers we've been hoping for, people! Warner Bros

Joaquin can also be heard singing the standard For Once In My Life in another scene.

Check out the full Joker: Folie À Deux trailer for yourself below:

Unlike the first Joker movie, Folie À Deux (the title of which refers to a French term for a shared psychosis) is thought to be a musical of sorts, with both Gaga and Joaquin being spotted filming a number of sequences in New York last year year.

Joker – a reimagined origin story for the titular Batman villain – was a huge hit at the box office when it debuted in 2019, and led the way at the following year’s Academy Awards with 11 nominations, including wins for Best Original Score and Best Actor for Joaquin.

However, it wasn’t without its controversies, with many speaking out against the movie’s depiction of mental illness and gun violence.

