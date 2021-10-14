Jonah Hill has asked fans to stop commenting on his body whether they have “good or bad” things to say about him.

The two-time Oscar nominee shared a short message on Instagram on Wednesday night, explaining how remarks about his appearance affect him on an emotional level.

“I know you mean well but I kindly ask that you not comment on my body,” he wrote. “Good or bad I want to politely let you know it’s not helpful and doesn’t feel good.”

“Much respect,” the Wolf Of Wall Street star added.