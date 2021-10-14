Jonah Hill has asked fans to stop commenting on his body whether they have “good or bad” things to say about him.
The two-time Oscar nominee shared a short message on Instagram on Wednesday night, explaining how remarks about his appearance affect him on an emotional level.
“I know you mean well but I kindly ask that you not comment on my body,” he wrote. “Good or bad I want to politely let you know it’s not helpful and doesn’t feel good.”
“Much respect,” the Wolf Of Wall Street star added.
Earlier this year, Jonah shared a longer message on social media on the subject of body image, after being snapped by paparazzi photographers surfing, an activity he previously said had helped him “cope with stress, anxiety and depression”.
“I don’t think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid 30s even in front of family and friends,” he wrote, alongside a screenshot of a Daily Mail headline about himself. “Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren’t exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers.”
He added: “So the idea that the media tries to play me by stalking me while surfing and printing photos like this and it can’t phase me anymore is dope.
“I’m 37 and finally love and accept myself. This isn’t a ‘good for me’ post . And it’s definitely not a ‘feel bad for me post’. It’s for the kids who don’t take their shirt off at the pool.”