This Epic Jude Law Video Is An Early Christmas Present For Anyone Who Loves The Holiday

If there’s nothing you love more this time of year than dimming the lights (and, indeed, your brain) for a viewing of The Holiday, we’ve got something you’re going to want to see.
Earlier this week, Jude Law received a star on the iconic Hollywood Walk Of Fame, where he was joined by a number of his former collaborators to help him celebrate.
Among them was Nancy Meyers, the director of The Holiday, who posted a pretty special video on Instagram to help mark the occasion.
“Look who I’m having lunch with today – Jude Law!” the Oscar-nominated filmmaker enthused. “Congratulations on your so well-deserved star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame, that’s amazing.”
She continued: “It’s so great to see you,I don’t think I’ve seen you since we wrapped The Holiday. And speaking of which – I’ve seen you interviewed a lot, and they keep asking you if there’s going to be a sequel. What do you think?”
And while Jude may have not uttered a word, he responded in the best way, by recreating one of his most famous moments from the Christmas classic.
Take a look at the clip – and some of our favourite reactions to it – below:
Back in 2022, rumours were rife that a sequel to the rom-com – which also stars Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet and Jack Black – could be in the works.
However, the Titanic star eventually shut down the speculation, while Jude himself recently spilled some behind-the-scenes tea on the original film that just might change how you watch it.
If you’re due a rewatch, The Holiday is available to stream on Now.