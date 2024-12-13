This Epic Jude Law Video Is An Early Christmas Present For Anyone Who Loves The Holiday

Jude Law and Cameron Diaz in The Holiday Moviestore/Shutterstock

If there’s nothing you love more this time of year than dimming the lights (and, indeed, your brain) for a viewing of The Holiday, we’ve got something you’re going to want to see.

Earlier this week, Jude Law received a star on the iconic Hollywood Walk Of Fame, where he was joined by a number of his former collaborators to help him celebrate.

Among them was Nancy Meyers, the director of The Holiday, who posted a pretty special video on Instagram to help mark the occasion.

“Look who I’m having lunch with today – Jude Law!” the Oscar-nominated filmmaker enthused. “Congratulations on your so well-deserved star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame, that’s amazing.”

She continued: “It’s so great to see you,I don’t think I’ve seen you since we wrapped The Holiday. And speaking of which – I’ve seen you interviewed a lot, and they keep asking you if there’s going to be a sequel. What do you think?”

And while Jude may have not uttered a word, he responded in the best way, by recreating one of his most famous moments from the Christmas classic.

Take a look at the clip – and some of our favourite reactions to it – below:

Jude Law got a star on the Walk of Fame today. However, it was director Nancy Meyers who did the lord’s work in her Instagram Stories for those of us who love THE HOLIDAY. pic.twitter.com/7w5RMGNrJO — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) December 13, 2024

Notice how even Nancy's instagram videos are lit, framed, and directed better than some of this year's movies? We need her back behind the camera ASAP!!! https://t.co/2fcMyfunc5 — Emmy Potter (@emmylanepotter) December 13, 2024

nancy please, it doesn’t have to be a sequel but the people are suffering and we need you, make anything https://t.co/YSs8jfiaCQ — melissa (@melinskers) December 13, 2024

Nancy needs to stop playing and give us either the sequel or a new rom com !!!!!!!!!!!!! Particularly based around the holidays would be great! Xoxo https://t.co/ZWz5d9Ze0P — Nakia Monet (@KeyKeyBoomBoom) December 13, 2024

mr. napkin head, you mean the world to me https://t.co/ax3zWzLCiP — gabrielle 🪩 (@gabriellesiroi) December 13, 2024

everybody say thank you nancy meyers!!! https://t.co/uJffgzjkKT — amy gdala ⚔️ (@lyviafm) December 13, 2024

Back in 2022, rumours were rife that a sequel to the rom-com – which also stars Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet and Jack Black – could be in the works.

