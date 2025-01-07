Julia Roberts Reacts To Ayo Edebiri's Tribute To Her On The Golden Globes Red Carpet

Ayo Edebiri walking the red carpet at the 2025 Golden Globes CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Ayo Edebiri’s red carpet tribute to Julia Roberts has received the seal of approval from the woman herself.

On Sunday night, the Emmy-winning star of The Bear served a stand-out look at the Golden Globes, which her stylist later confirmed was a deliberate homage to a similar ensemble worn by Julia to the same event more than 30 years earlier.

Posting pictures from her night on Instagram, Ayo wrote: “Wore a suit, wore a grill, saw some pals, almost didn’t get on the red carpet so Ethan [Herisse] took pictures of me that are very very bad (go see Nickel Boys!!).

“Lots of love,” she added, noting she was “feeling so, so very grateful”.

The Oscar winner then popped up in Ayo’s comments, writing simply: “I Love You! And I loved Nickel Boys!!!”

Julia Roberts at the Golden Globes in 1990 via Associated Press

Julia and Ayo are actually set to share the screen later this year, after wrapping production on the thriller After The Hunt – which also stars Andrew Garfield and Chloë Sevigny – over the summer.

Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino helmed the upcoming project, following on from the success of his two films Challengers and Queer in 2024.

Julia Roberts pictured in December via Associated Press

Ayo’s nod in the Best Performance In A Television Series (Musical or Comedy) category was one of five nominations for The Bear at the 2025 Golden Globes, making it the most recognised TV show going into the ceremony.

In the end, lead actor Jeremy Allen White was the only winner for The Bear on the night, but did not attend the ceremony to receive his award.

Shōgun and Emilia Pérez were the top winners at this year’s ceremony, each taking home four awards in total.