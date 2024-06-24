Justin Timberlake Talks 'Tough Week' During Concert Performance After DWI Arrest

Justin Timberlake on stage in April Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Justin Timberlake took a moment to reflect on his “tough week” after his world tour made a stop in Chicago last week.

Last week, the Cry Me A River was pulled over in his car by police in Sag Harbor, New York, and was subsequently arrested and charged with a drunk-driving misdemeanour.

Court papers reported on by the AP news agency claimed: “[Justin’s] eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odour of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot and he performed poorly on all standardised field sobriety tests.”

After being arrested and taken into police custody, Justin apparently declined a breathalyser test, and was released without bond later that day.

On Friday night, Justin’s ongoing Forget Me Tomorrow made a stop in Chicago, where he took a moment to address the elephant in the room.

“We’ve been together through ups and downs, lefts and rights,” he told his fans. “It’s been a tough week. But you’re here, and I’m here, and nothing can change this moment right now.”

The former NSync performer acknowledged that “sometimes” he can be “hard to love”, adding: “You keep on loving me, and I love you right back. Thank you so much.”

“It’s been a tough week” - Justin Timberlake pic.twitter.com/rIp2LZpZHs — Zach Moss (@zachlmoss) June 22, 2024

Justin’s world jaunt – which is due to come to the UK later in the summer – comes off the back of his sixth studio album, Everything I Thought It Was, which marked his return to releasing music after a six-year gap.