Kamala Harris’ Accidental ‘President’ Flub Draws Big Cheer From Audience

Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks at a Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority gathering in Houston, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Houston. via Associated Press

Vice President Kamala Harris accidentally referred to herself as “president” while delivering the eulogy for the late Representative Sheila Jackson Lee (Democrat, Texas) at a memorial service in Houston — and earned enthusiastic cheers and applause.

Likely Democratic 2024 nominee Harris was hailing Lee — who died in July aged 74 — as a national leader, “champion for women’s rights” and “fighter for LGBTQ rights” before remembering her tireless work that resulted in Juneteenth being recognised as a federal holiday.

Harris quickly corrected herself following the “president” flub but the sound of approval immediately rang out from those in attendance.

Read Harris’ full comments here:

“Which as a United States Senator, I was proud to co-sponsor and then as president, as vice president it was my honour, with the president, with the president, it was my honour, it was my honour, with our President Joe Biden, to stand beside Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee as our president signed her bill into law,” she said.