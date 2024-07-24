LOADING ERROR LOADING

Supporters of Kamala Harris drew a wry smile from the vice president and likely Democratic 2024 presidential nominee with one particular chant during her campaign rally in Milwaukee on Tuesday.

Harris had just finished her line about saying how she’s knows “Donald Trump’s type” from her time prosecuting criminals when calls to “lock him up!” rang out around the auditorium, reported the BBC and other media outlets.

It, of course, echoed the cries from Trump supporters during his 2016 campaign to lock up his then-Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

Watch from the 10:30 mark here:

Harris also inspired a new chant — and joined in with it — when criticising Republican nominee Trump’s policies.

“America has tried these failed economic policies before but we are not going back, we are not going back,” she said, prompting the audience to chant, “We’re not going back, we’re not going back.”

