A week after releasing his new album, ‘Ye’, Kanye West has changed one of its tracks, to include a lyric about slavery. On the opening song, ‘I Thought About Killing You’, Kanye has included a line which alludes to recent controversial comments he made in an interview with TMZ, claiming that 400 years of slavery in America “sounded like a choice” to him. The track now includes the line: “If I wasn’t shining so hard, wouldn’t be no shade, Buckwheat-ass n***a, it’s gon’ be otay. Sorry, but I chose not to be no slave.”

Allen Berezovsky via Getty Images Kanye West

Kanye faced a huge backlash last month when he told TMZ: “When you hear about slavery for 400 years. For 400 years?! That sounds like a choice. You was there for 400 years and it’s all of y’all. It’s like we’re mentally in prison. “I like the word ‘prison’ because ‘slavery’ goes too direct to the idea of blacks. Slavery is to blacks as the Holocaust is to Jews. “Prison is something that unites as one race, blacks and whites, that we’re the human race.” In the ‘Ye’ track ‘She Wouldn’t Leave’, Kanye discusses the emotional reaction his wife, Kim Kardashian, had to the controversy, which she addressed for the first time earlier this week.

Raymond Hall via Getty Images Kanye West and Kim Kardashian