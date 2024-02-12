Kanye West Accused Of Sampling Multiple Artists On New Album Without Permission

Ye – the rapper once known as Kanye West – has been accused of sampling multiple artists’ music without permission on his latest project.
Over the weekend, Ye and fellow rapper Ty Dolla Sign released their first ever collaborative album Vultures 1, and immediately sparked controversy.
Late on Friday night, rock singer Ozzy Osbourne claimed that the Jesus Walks rapper had requested permission to use a sample of a Black Sabbath live recording from 1983 on the track Carnival.
However, Ozzy turned Ye down, citing his recent comments about Jewish people, accusing him of being an “anti-Semite” and causing “untold heartache to many”.
“He went ahead and used the sample anyway at his album listening party last night,” Ozzy wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “I want no association with this man!”
Meanwhile, the estate of late disco singer Donna Summer shared a similar statement on Saturday.
In a since-deleted Instagram post, they said (via Billboard): “Kanye West… asked permission to use Donna Summer’s song I Feel Love, he was denied… he changed the words, had someone re-sing it or used AI but it’s I Feel Love.”
The Associated Press has written that Ye has a “history of offensive and antisemitic comments”, which includes “repeated praise of Hitler and the Nazis”.
In 2022, brands including Adidas, Gap and Balenciaga severed ties with the Grammy winner as a result of his remarks.
Back in December, Ye shared a public apology, written in Hebrew, in a now-deleted Instagram post, which read: “I sincerely apologise to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions.
“It was not my intention to offend or demean, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused.
“I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future. Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity.”