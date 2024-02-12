Kanye West Accused Of Sampling Multiple Artists On New Album Without Permission

Ye photographed in California last month Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Ye – the rapper once known as Kanye West – has been accused of sampling multiple artists’ music without permission on his latest project.

Over the weekend, Ye and fellow rapper Ty Dolla Sign released their first ever collaborative album Vultures 1, and immediately sparked controversy.

Advertisement

Late on Friday night, rock singer Ozzy Osbourne claimed that the Jesus Walks rapper had requested permission to use a sample of a Black Sabbath live recording from 1983 on the track Carnival.

Ozzy Osbourne in 2022 Scott Dudelson via Getty Images

However, Ozzy turned Ye down, citing his recent comments about Jewish people, accusing him of being an “anti-Semite” and causing “untold heartache to many”.

“He went ahead and used the sample anyway at his album listening party last night,” Ozzy wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “I want no association with this man!”

Advertisement

. @KANYEWEST ASKED PERMISSION TO SAMPLE A SECTION OF A 1983 LIVE PERFORMANCE OF “IRON MAN” FROM THE US FESTIVAL WITHOUT VOCALS & WAS REFUSED PERMISSION BECAUSE HE IS AN ANTISEMITE AND HAS CAUSED UNTOLD HEARTACHE TO MANY. HE WENT AHEAD AND USED THE SAMPLE ANYWAY AT HIS ALBUM… — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) February 9, 2024

Meanwhile, the estate of late disco singer Donna Summer shared a similar statement on Saturday.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, they said (via Billboard): “Kanye West… asked permission to use Donna Summer’s song I Feel Love, he was denied… he changed the words, had someone re-sing it or used AI but it’s I Feel Love.”

HuffPost UK has contacted representatives for Ye for comment.

In 2022, brands including Adidas, Gap and Balenciaga severed ties with the Grammy winner as a result of his remarks.

Advertisement

Back in December, Ye shared a public apology, written in Hebrew, in a now-deleted Instagram post, which read: “I sincerely apologise to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions.

“It was not my intention to offend or demean, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused.