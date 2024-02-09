Lana Del Rey on stage at the 2024 Grammys during Taylor Swift's Album Of The Year acceptance speech Kevin Winter via Getty Images

Lana Del Rey has set the record straight about how she was really feeling at this year’s Grammys.

Despite critical acclaim and a string of number one albums to her name, the singer-songwriter has still not been awarded with a Grammy win, despite going into this year’s ceremony with five nominations for her latest Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.

On Sunday night, Lana wound up going empty-handed, with many fans commenting that the Video Games looked a little upset towards the end of the night.

This conversation was then exacerbated later in the week, when she posted a selfie in which she was seen posing with what looked like a handgun.

Responding to one fan account on Instagram about her night at the Grammys, Lana insisted: “I literally just loved being there. I love to see everyone, get the tea and hang out [and] get dressed up.”

She added: “I literally did not feel one ounce of negative emotion at any point in that award ceremony. It was pure funniness and laughter.”

“I literally just loved being there. I love to see everyone, get the tea and hang out. Get dressed up I literally did not feel 1 ounce of negative emotion at any point in that award ceremony. It was pure funniness and laughter.” pic.twitter.com/cdjHPFGR7W — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 8, 2024

Lana was one of the last stars to arrive at Sunday’s Grammys, walking the red carpet with fellow singer Taylor Swift.

The two also sat together during the live broadcast, having previously collaborated on the song Snow On The Beach, which was included on Taylor’s Midnights album.

Lana Del Rey and Taylor Swift Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Midnights wound up being named Album Of The Year at the end of the ceremony, beating SZA’s SOS, Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts and Lana’s own Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.

After pulling Lana on stage with her, Taylor said during her Album Of The Year acceptance speech: “Lana Del Rey [is] hiding, but I think so many female artists would not be where they are and would not have the inspiration that they have if it weren’t for the work that she’s done.

