Taylor Swift used one of her two acceptance speeches at Sunday night’s Grammys to reveal plans for a new album ― but she had a backup plan for the announcement in case she went home empty-handed.

On Wednesday, Taylor kicked off the Asian leg of her Eras Tour, and explained to the sell-out crowd at Japan’s Tokyo Dome that they would have been the first to learn about The Tortured Poets Department had she not won a Grammy.

“I thought, ‘OK, so if I’m lucky enough to get up there and win one thing tonight, I’m just going to do it. I’m just going to announce my new album.’ And luckily enough, that ended up happening,” the singer said, as seen in fan footage of her first Tokyo show.

“My backup plan was, I was going to do it tonight in Tokyo. But thanks to you and your support, I was lucky enough to win a Grammy and tell you about it onstage at the Grammys.”

Later in her speech, the pop superstar noted that she began working on The Tortured Poets Department immediately after the release of her 2022 album, Midnights.

There’s no question Taylor’s artistic output has been prolific. The Tortured Poets Department will be her fourth studio album since 2020, during which time she’s also released four re-recorded versions of her earlier albums.

By comparison, Beyoncé ― seen by many as Swift’s only modern counterpart in terms of record sales and cultural impact ― has dropped one album, 2022′s Renaissance, as well as the musical film Black Is King, in the same time frame.

To critics who feel she releases too much music, Taylor offered a succinct retort.

“Everyone’s like, ‘Why do you make so many albums?’ I’m like, ‘Man, because I love it. I love it so much,’” she said. “I’m having fun. Leave me alone.”