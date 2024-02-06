Meryl Streep And Beyoncé Met At The Grammys, And It Immediately Became Our New Favourite Meme

Beyoncé and Meryl Streep Johnny Nunez/Getty

This year’s star-studded Grammys guestlist allowed for plenty of iconic interactions, but when it comes to A-list meetings, they don’t come any bigger than Meryl Streep and Beyoncé.

Meryl was one of the guest presenters at the biggest night in music on Sunday, where she presented Record Of The Year with her son-in-law Mark Ronson, while Beyoncé was in attendance to support her husband Jay-Z on the night of his Global Impact Award win.

During the ceremony, the two-time Oscar winner paid a quick visit to Bey’s table, where it’s fair to say the Mamma Mia! actor looked like she was engaged in some very enthusiastic chat.

After being shared on the Grammys’ social pages, the photo of Meryl and Beyoncé’s meeting quickly began doing the rounds online, where fans began imagining exactly how things went down between the pair in their conversation:

“Beyoncé! Hiiiii sweetie! So lovely to see you. Listen—sorry sweetie I’ve had a few—but omg you look gorgeous! I absolutely loved Renaissance! How are the twins??? How’s mom??” https://t.co/HcxgDYdS1Q — SHADY PINES (@G_woods90) February 6, 2024

But what you don't know is that your daughter’s name is not just Blue, it's not turquoise. It's not lapis. It's actually cerulean. pic.twitter.com/UFNw8phgU0 — ْ (@kaypatricktayo) February 6, 2024

“Oh, Don’t Be Ridiculous, Bey. Everybody Wants This. Everybody Wants To Be Us.” https://t.co/RFvG2wODGM — 布鲁诺 (@bierreuno) February 6, 2024

“I loved you as Lilly in The Fighting Temptations” https://t.co/es6Pfue03S — a (@albertoutspoken) February 6, 2024

“girl, it’s called ‘only murders in the building. get in!” https://t.co/Fle6ogw7cJ — Tez. (@ItsMontez) February 6, 2024

“I’m not sure if you know, but I actually sing too..” pic.twitter.com/hyKHeTyTwJ — Ben Yahr (@benyahr) February 6, 2024

I just know she said: “And you deserve Album of the Year!” because this is a mother convention. https://t.co/BRuPpzj5lP — BEYTHOVEN | non-affiliated fan account (@beyonceparkwood) February 6, 2024

And then somebody said that Paul was Diane's son, which couldn't possibly be true... but Ross is. Then they poisoned Diane with a chalice of poisoned rosé and Ross had to watch his mother get buried alive pic.twitter.com/nH75kn0u8j — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) February 6, 2024

It looks like Meryl Streep is back from the future to tell Beyoncé some important information but needs to calm down before Beyoncé will fully listen https://t.co/isfDhx7y7c — Delete Audible, Download Libby 🎧📚 (@AyeitsAnissa) February 6, 2024

meryl streep asking beyoncé when the renaissance visuals are dropping pic.twitter.com/Z1qIa5IRF1 — lesego. 🪩 (@LeeLovesBey) February 6, 2024

“And that’s when I said America DOES have a problem..” pic.twitter.com/elTqf6t0ke — Juicy Gentleman (@DariusAmore) February 6, 2024

I know Meryl got them visuals in her inbox by morning https://t.co/juAKMVhlJG — Ira (@iramadisonthree) February 6, 2024

“I’ll trade you an Oscar for a Grammy” 🏆 https://t.co/SvktasiDlA — Terrel Champion (@TerrelDreamer) February 6, 2024

Only Meryl would dare to get this close to Beyoncé. https://t.co/6yjgxCtQrw — nicole. (@nikkib845) February 6, 2024

Despite neither of them actually being nominated for a Grammy this year, Meryl and Beyoncé were somehow still involved in some big moments during Sunday’s ceremony.

As well as presenting one of the night’s top categories, the three-time Oscar winner also wound up crashing host Trevor Noah’s opening monologue when she made a late arrival in the theatre.

Meanwhile, all eyes were on Beyoncé when Jay-Z called out the Grammys for not giving the Renaissance singer the Album Of The Year title, despite her being the most-awarded person in the ceremony’s history.

