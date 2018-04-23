Kanye West's Latest Yeezy Designs Are Being Compared To Play-Doh And Causing A Stir On Twitter

Yeezus, sorry I mean, Kanye West is having his moment on Twitter. From his random motivational tweets to him introducing the latest Yeezy designs over the past weekend this has been a bumper few weeks for fans of the rapper.

Pull up in this bitch like pic.twitter.com/0dgj9f5arg — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018

Despite this his latest footwear honestly looks like a hybrid between a 90s dad trainer and an alien that has started to debate its own existence. All of which has left us wondering: are Kanye’s trainer’s becoming more complex to make up for the hefty price tag?

What they used to make the new yeezy slides pic.twitter.com/aMwhjPN8gA — Luis Rojel (@louie_louiee_) April 20, 2018

The first 100,000 people who retweet this will get a pair of these yeezy slides for FREE pic.twitter.com/8Il0AoR3tb — jake (@yatttedd) April 23, 2018

Then of course there’s this transparent shoe which Twitter users have rather effectively compared to a plastic stand.

The trainers themselves have elevated from last season by being transparent while some prototypes have gone for that I’ve-just-stepped-into-white-paint look. Truly sensational.

Yeezy 451 early prototype pic.twitter.com/ojm0blPyyv — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018

It’s not all bad news of course, perhaps the most well-liked trainers here are these listed below boasting some subtle pastel shades.

The launch date for these designs are yet to be released but I have a feeling that despite their controversial look they will not only immediately sell out, but then appear on eBay at ten times the price. Clearly, the uglier, the better.