Kaos Creator Names The Song From The Show's Epic Soundtrack That Cost The Most To Secure

Janet McTeer as Hera and Jeff Goldblum as Zeus in Kaos Justin Downing/Netflix

Across its eight episodes, Kaos features a seemingly-never-ending list of incredible needle drops, from artists as varied as ABBA, David Bowie, Fatboy Slim, Enya and, in one memorable sequence, even Judy Garland.

Advertisement

In a new interview with NME, the show’s creator Charlie Covell revealed they were inspired by the soundtrack to Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet when putting together the music for Kaos.

“That album is how I discovered so many artists,” they recalled. “You’ve got Radiohead, you’ve got such a variety on there. And it just feels right as a piece.”

“[Our soundtrack] is tongue-in-cheek too,” they noted. “Hopefully we’re doing something [a bit more] with it.”

Charlie also revealed there’s one song they “couldn’t believe” they managed to work into the show, after choosing Paul Simon’s I Know What I Know to accompany the final episode of Kaos.

Advertisement

“That was always written in as the final track and I couldn’t believe we got it,” they admitted. “I was like, ‘I’m never going to get Paul Simon for the end,’ especially because people don’t often watch the credits on Netflix… It’s going to be more expensive than the other [song choices] and you’ve got to fit in the budget’.”

With many of us having now already binged Kaos in its entirety, attention has now turned to whether we’ll get a season two, which Charlie has already shared their thoughts on.