Thought The Stars Of Netflix's Kaos Looked Familiar? Here's Where You've Seen The Cast Before

Jeff Goldblum as Zeus in Kaos Netflix

Netflix’s latest hit show Kaos is jam-packed with a few things – namely unpredictable twists, brilliant tunes and countless references to the Greek mythology that inspired the show.

But it’s also full of stars. Every scene of the dark comedy has at least one familiar face, and they just keep coming as the episodes unfold.

Of course, leading them all is the unmistakable Jeff Goldblum – he of Jurassic Park, The Fly, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Guardians Of The Galaxy and, indeed, The World According To Jeff Goldblum fame – as the king of the gods, Zeus.

But he’s joined in the cast by a whole host of actors you might recognise from all kinds of shows and films.

Here’s a quick round-up of where you might have seen the stars of Kaos before…

Janet McTeer

Janet McTeer in Kaos (left) and Ozark (right) Netflix

Multi-award-winning British star Janet McTeer already had plenty of impressive credits to her name before joining the cast of Kaos as the formidable queen of the gods herself, Hera.

Among her most celebrated credits were the comedy-drama Tumbleweeds (which earned her an Oscar nomination and Golden Globe win), the historical drama The White Queen and the period piece Albert Nobbs, sharing the screen with Glenn Close and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Her other recent credits include the thriller The Menu, in which she played a mean-spirited food critic, Marvel’s Jessica Jones and another of Netflix’s big shows, Ozark.

Stephen Dillane

Stephen Dillane in Kaos (left) and Game Of Thrones (right) Netflix/HBO

Before playing Zeus’s confidant (when he’s not having his side eaten by birds, that is) Prometheus in Kaos, Stephen’s TV work included Vigil, Game Of Thrones, The Crown and The Tunnel, for which he won an International Emmy.

He also won a TV Bafta for his work in The Shooting Of Thomas Hurndall, and appeared alongside a strictly A-list cast in The Hours, portraying the on-screen husband of Nicole Kidman’s Virginia Woolf.

Nabhaan Rizwan

Nabhaan Rizwan in Kaos (left) and Industry (right) Netflix/BBC

Nabhaan is used to being part of a sprawling all-star cast, having previously joined George Mackay, Richard Madden, Colin Firth, Benedict Cumberbatch and Andrew Scott in Sam Mendes’ war epic 1917.

He also played the ill-fated Hari in Industry, starred as Frank in the dystopian drama Station Eleven and shared the screen with his brother Mawaan Rizwan in the BBC surreal comedy Juice.

Killian Scott

Killian Scott in Kaos (left) and Secret Invasion (right) Netflix/Disney

Irish star Killian Scott’s earliest on-screen projects included the JK Rowling drama Strike, the heartening period piece Call The Midwife and the US series Damnation.

More recently, you might have seen in Marvel’s Secret Invasion, appearing as Pagon alongside Samuel L Jackson, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Emilia Clarke.

Aurora Perrineau

Aurora Perrineau in Kaos (left) and Westworld (right) Netflix/HBO

Aurora’s character Riddy (inspired by Eurydice from the Greek legends) forms a major part of the story of Kaos.

The American star’s past projects have included the award-winning miniseries When They See Us, the divisive sci-fi movie Passengers and the final season of the cerebral dystopian drama Westworld, in which she played “C”.

Misia Butler

Misia Butler in Kaos (left) and Casualty (right) Netflix/BBC

Kaos is definitely Misia Butler’s biggest credit to date, but like so many British performers before them, he got his big break with a small role in Casualty back in 2015.

You may have also seen him in the Netflix projects The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself or Kiss Me First.

Leila Farzad

Leila Farzad in Kaos (left) and I Hate Suzie (right) Netflix/Sky

Before Kaos, Leila was probably best known for her role as manager Naomi Jones in the dark comedy I Hate Suzie, which earned the British actor her first Bafta nomination.

She also appeared in the movie The Marvels, the rare comedic Black Mirror episode Joan Is Awful and the procedural drama Innocent.

Oh, and if it’s just her voice you recognise, that could be because she played Mrs Cat and Mrs Pony across 10 episodes of Peppa Pig between 2006 and 2011.

Billie Piper

Billie Piper in Kaos (left) and Doctor Who (right) Netflix/BBC

And speaking of I Hate Suzie…

Yeah, alright, you’re probably already well aware of Billie Piper’s past work, but just in case you’re not, she began her TV career in Doctor Who before going on to appear in Secret Diary Of A Call Girl, Penny Dreadful and the play Yerma, which earned her an Olivier win.

Proving she’s really in Netflix’s good books right now, she also took the lead in the recent hit film Scoop and is due to share the screen with Jenna Ortega in season two of Wednesday.

Oh, and that’s without even getting into her pop career (Day And Night is still an out-and-out banger, in case you’d forgotten).

David Thewlis

David Thewlis in Kaos (left) and Harry Potter (right) Netflix/Warner Bros

Harry Potter fans will remember David’s performance as Harry’s mentor Remus Lupin in five of the franchise’s eight films.

He was also nominated for an Emmy and Golden Globe for his role in Fargo, and also nabbed a Bafta nod for his role in Landscapers.

Like Billie, he’s also racked up a number of Netflix credits in the past few years, including I’m Thinking Of Ending Things, The Sandman, Enola Holmes 2 and Big Mouth, in which he plays the Shame Wizard (yeah, the penny just dropped as to where you’ve heard that voice before, didn’t it?).

Rakie Ayola

Rakie Ayola in Kaos (left) and Noughts + Crosses (right) Netflix/BBC

Joining Hades in the Underworld is his queen, Persephone, played in Kaos by Rakie Ayola.

The Welsh star appeared in the very first episode of Black Mirror, The National Anthem and the Netflix musical Been So Long, as well as The Pact and the BBC adaptation of Malorie Blackman’s Noughts + Crosses.

Debi Mazar

Debi Mazar in Kaos (left) and Entourage (right) Netflix/HBO

Debi Mazar, who plays Medusa, has made notable appearances in the films Goodfellas, Batman Forever, Empire Records and The Women, as well as TV shows like Friends, Ugly Betty and Entourage, in which she played press agent Shauna Roberts.

Pop fans might also know Debi as a lifelong friend of Madonna’s, having appeared at her side in the video for the Queen of Pop’s hit Music, as well as True Blue, Deeper And Deeper, Papa Don’t Preach and Justify My Love (rumour has it Julia Fox was in line to play Debi in the Grammy winner’s now-paused biopic).

Cliff Curtis

Cliff Curtis in Kaos (left) and Avatar: The Way Of Water (right) HBO/Disney

New Zealand-born Cliff played researcher Mac in both of The Meg films, as well as Tonowari in the latest Avatar movie The Way Of Water. He’s also set to reprise the role in the upcoming third movie.

Cliff’s addition film and TV roles have included the Shining sequel Doctor Sleep, Fear The Walking Dead and the Fast & Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw, playing Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s on-screen brother.

Fady Elsayed

Fady Elsayed in the Doctor Who spin-off Class BBC

Fady Elsayed’s role in Kaos is revealed as the show unfolds, so we’ll keep a lid on it for now.

But if you’re already thinking the British star looks familiar, you might have seen him in the Doctor Who spin-off Class or the Sky Atlantic drama Gangs Of London. He also played Ali in the latest series of Industry.

Daniel Lawrence Taylor

Daniel Lawrence Taylor in Kaos (left) and Boarders (right) Netflix/BBC

Before landing the role of Theseus in Kaos, Daniel created and starred in the ITV comedy Timewasters, about a South London jazz group who wind up travelling through time to explore the genre’s cultural heights.

He also had a small role in The Inbetweeners, and created the BBC comedy Boarders, which he has a supporting role in.

Suzy Eddie Izzard

Suzy Eddie Izzard in Kaos (left) and Doctor Jekyll (right) Netflix/Hammer

Primarily known as a comedian, campaigner and aspiring politician, Suzy Eddie Izzard plays one of the Fates in several episodes of Kaos.

As well as her stand-up, she’s known for acting in everything from Hannibal, The Riches, Treasure Island and the Netflix original Stay Close to the horror reimagining Dr Jekyll and her solo stage productions of Great Expectations and Hamlet.

She’s also voiced Voldermort in the Lego Batman Movie, Miles Axlerod in Pixar’s Cars and an unlucky koala in Disney’s oft-forgotten movie The Wild.

Daniel Monks

Daniel Monks in Kaos (left) and The Split (BBC) Netflix/BBC

Australian star Daniel plays Trojan Nax (based on Astayanax from the Greek myth) in a key episode of Kaos.

You may previously have seen him in the hit drama The Split, or playing a barrister in Silent Witness.

And, since you made it this far, let’s treat ourselves to this...

