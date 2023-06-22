Karren Brady Shares How She Really Feels About Hannah Waddingham's Ted Lasso Character

Hannah Waddingham on stage at the Oliviers this year Jeff Spicer via Getty Images

Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham has always been open about how her performance as AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Welton was in part inspired by Karren Brady.

While many will best know Baroness Brady for her TV appearances – most notably offering her unique guidance on The Apprentice – she’s also the former managing director of Birmingham City FC, and currently serves as vice-president of West Ham United.

It’s no wonder, then, that Hannah shared in 2020 that she’d “kind of followed [Baroness Brady’s] unswerving power through a man’s world for years”, and channelled her while playing Rebecca.

In a new interview with The Sun, Baroness Brady shared that not only has she seen Ted Lasso, she’s a big fan.

“It’s a fabulous show and [Hannah] has always said in interviews that [her character] was based on me,” she told the tabloid.

“She’s a great actress and I think she is super in every way.”

Continuing to heap praise on Hannah, Baroness Brady added: “I love her sense of style, the way she conducts herself and her sense of fun. I even saw her speaking French when she hosted the Eurovision Song Contest, I think she’s utterly remarkable.”

The season three finale of Ted Lasso debuted on Apple TV+ at the end of last month, with all signs indicating it won’t be returning any time in the near future.