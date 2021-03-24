Kate Garraway’s friends have shared their support for the Good Morning Britain presenter after the airing of a powerful documentary about her husband’s harrowing Covid-19 ordeal.
Derek Draper has now been in hospital for a year after contracting coronavirus in March 2020. The former political adviser has been free of Covid-19 since June, but the disease has wreaked havoc on his body.
Finding Derek, which featured Kate and the couple’s two children, daughter Darcey, 15, and 11-year-old son Billy, detailed their experiences during Derek’s illness.
It saw Kate speaking to people suffering long Covid, NHS staff and other experts.
One scene saw her recall being told by her husband’s doctors that he was the most seriously ill person they had seen who remained alive.
After watching the documentary, celebrities rallied around Kate to show their love and support on social media.
Kate had earlier thanked fans for their support.
“Thank you so much for all your lovely comments – your support means so much to me and others,” she said.
Kate Garraway: Finding Derek is available to watch on the ITV Hub.