Kate Garraway’s friends have shared their support for the Good Morning Britain presenter after the airing of a powerful documentary about her husband’s harrowing Covid-19 ordeal.

Derek Draper has now been in hospital for a year after contracting coronavirus in March 2020. The former political adviser has been free of Covid-19 since June, but the disease has wreaked havoc on his body.

Finding Derek, which featured Kate and the couple’s two children, daughter Darcey, 15, and 11-year-old son Billy, detailed their experiences during Derek’s illness.