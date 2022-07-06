Kate Garraway Shares That Her Husband Derek Draper Is Back In Hospital

Derek Draper and Kate Garraway pictured in December 2019 Can Nguyen/Shutterstock

Kate Garraway has shared that her husband, Derek Draper, is back in hospital.

In March 2020, during the early days of the pandemic, Derek was admitted to hospital after contracting Covid, eventually entering intensive care.

After over a year in hospital, Derek returned to his family home in April 2021, although his condition caused long-lasting damage to his organs, meaning he needed constant care.

Speaking to MailOnline at this year’s TRIC Awards on Wednesday, the Good Morning Britain presenter said: “[Derek is] OK. He’s back in hospital, actually, so that’s a development. There we are. I don’t know what I can say.”

Kate also heaped praise on her two children, 16-year-old Darcey and 12-year-old Billy, saying: “They’ve been amazing – all the way through.”

Kate Garraway at the TRIC Awards on Wednesday Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images

Throughout Derek’s health issues, the daytime star has been candid when updating the public on his condition, and won praise in 2021 for the documentary Kate Garraway: Finding Derek, which won a National Television Award.

Earlier this year, she followed this with a second documentary, subtitled Caring For Derek, which dealt with how her family life had changed in the wake of the former political adviser’s illness.

Speaking about how her relationship with Derek has changed in recent years, Kate said in February: “I think a new path is emerging, a new way to be in love.

“He puts huge trust in me. He just says ‘Whatever you think’, which is wonderful, but I do get quite tearful about it. I think ‘God, I hope I’m worthy of that trust’.