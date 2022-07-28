Kate McCann ‘Embarrassed And Bruised’ After Fainting During Tory Leadership Debate

Kate McCann TalkTV

The TalkTV presenter and political editor was hosting The Sun’s Showdown: The Fight for No.10 on Tuesday night when she collapsed to the studio floor.

The head-to-head between the two Tory leadership contenders was immediately taken off air after a loud crash could be heard off camera as Liz Truss spoke.

In clips shared on social media, the visibly shocked Foreign Minister is seen exclaiming ‘oh my God’ as she holds her hands to her face.

Conservative leadership debate cancelled after presenter faints live on airhttps://t.co/rJmS5kdPc5 pic.twitter.com/BEXxpBbnEV — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) July 26, 2022

Speaking about the incident on TalkTV on Wednesday night, Kate was asked how she was feeling.

“A little embarrassed, a little bit bruised, but glad to be back and totally fine,” she said.

“It’s not necessarily what any of us expected to happen last night, I don’t think. It was one of those moments that no one can really prepare for and I think both Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak were pretty shocked by it.

“Good of both of them to agree to a rematch at some point. So hopefully we’ll be able to tie down a date for that.”

Well that wasn't how last night was supposed to end! Thanks everyone for the lovely messages❤️- I'm fine now - and apologies to @trussliz and @RishiSunak for cutting the debate short. Tonight I'll be unpicking the debate with some new polling from 7pm ( ...yes, sat down!) — Kate McCann (@KateEMcCann) July 27, 2022

Kate also saw the funny side to what had happened as she presented The News Desk on Wednesday night.

Filling in for regular presenter, Tom Newton Dunn, she joked: “After all the excitement from last night’s leaders debate, thank goodness I’m sitting down”.

She added: “There was plenty of speculation in run up to last night’s The Sun’s showdown about whether anyone would be the victim of a knockout blow, what no one predicted was it might well be the presenter.”